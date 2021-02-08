Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Nerva token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $321,169.59 and $430.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00164850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00056788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.04 or 0.01138127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nerva Token Profile

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.