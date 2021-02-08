NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $75.78 million and $30.60 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.