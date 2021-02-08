Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $33.22 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

