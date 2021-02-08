Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 7.5%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.25. 696,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 853,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Net Element in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

