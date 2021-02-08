NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTCT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. 490,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,336. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

