New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

