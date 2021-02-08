New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cowen by 210.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of COWN opened at $28.22 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

