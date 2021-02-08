New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $145,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTTR opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

