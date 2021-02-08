New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 303.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Penn Virginia worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

