New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $28,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.