Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock’s momentum is attributed to the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat reported in third-quarter 2020. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the company has witnessed an improving top-line trend and robust consumption patterns. Moreover, e-commerce performed well with core sales growth in majority of business units and all regions. Encouragingly, management has issued guidance for 2020 and the fourth quarter. Also, it is progressing well with its turnaround plans, such as SKU reduction efforts, Project FUEL and other cost-cutting actions. However, Newell Brands witnessed weakness in margins in the third quarter due to adverse business mix, which is likely to persist in 2020. Also, currency headwinds remain a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $26.50. 69,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

