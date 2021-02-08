News Co. (NWSLV.AX) (ASX:NWSLV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

News Co. (NWSLV.AX) (ASX:NWSLV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About News Co. (NWSLV.AX)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

