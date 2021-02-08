Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 2150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

