NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.20. NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,866,062 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

