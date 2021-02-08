Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicox and NSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $9.25 million 19.65 -$21.19 million ($0.69) -7.87 NSK $7.63 billion 0.61 $160.19 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nicox and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Nicox has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A NSK -0.96% -1.28% -0.64%

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; recruitment services; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

