Nimiq Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,070.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.91 or 0.03960737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00377156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.97 or 0.01095814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00444759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00363201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00222449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,006,691,250 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,941,250 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

