Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $60,863.79 and $280.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

