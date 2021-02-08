Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Natixis bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $25,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 257.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 343,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GKOS opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

