Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

