Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $4,557,254.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,388,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

