Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of ENTA opened at $53.09 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

