Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $167.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

