Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Select Energy Services worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $602.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

