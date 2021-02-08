NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

