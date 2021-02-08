NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.77 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,357.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $439.89 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

