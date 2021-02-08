NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 29,202 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $131.38 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

