NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0077 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $6,996.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,164,473 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

