Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.93

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 55625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 26.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Nomura by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

