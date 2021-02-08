Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 48,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

