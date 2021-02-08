North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) PT Set at C$16.50 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$348.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.25.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

