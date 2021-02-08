Northcoast Research Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.69 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

