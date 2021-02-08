NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,543 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

