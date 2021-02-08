Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

