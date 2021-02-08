Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.342-1.382 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS.

NUAN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.