Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 96,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,000. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 321.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

