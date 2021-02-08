nYFI Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $399,508.90 and $84,223.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org.

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

