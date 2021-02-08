Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $254.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

