Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $304,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

