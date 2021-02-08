Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $40.79 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,735 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 421,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,067. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.