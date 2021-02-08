Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $551,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 227,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,787,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

