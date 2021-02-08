Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 89,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.