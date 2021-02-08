Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $868.79. 365,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.74. The company has a market cap of $823.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

