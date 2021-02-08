Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 10,330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $33.40. 504,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,809,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

