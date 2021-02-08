OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to $2.85

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from $2.65 to $2.85 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.