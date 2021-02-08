Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Oil States International worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $382.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

