Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

