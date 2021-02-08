OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.