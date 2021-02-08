OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPBK shares. TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.