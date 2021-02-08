OpenDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $3.00 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.01052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.90 or 0.05364298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.