Oppenheimer Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.